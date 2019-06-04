SF Supervisors to Vote on 'Rose Pak Chinatown Station'

San Francisco Supervisors to Vote on 'Rose Pak Chinatown Station' - NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Supervisors to Vote on 'Rose Pak Chinatown Station'

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 16 minutes ago

    Hundreds of San Francisco Chinatown residents are fighting over a proposal to name a cross-town subway station after longtime political activist Rose Pak. Mark Matthews reports.

    Hundreds of San Francisco Chinatown residents are fighting over a proposal to name a cross-town subway station after longtime political activist Rose Pak.

    Pak was a force in San Francisco politics and served as a political gate keeper to Chinatown's Asian community.

    County supervisors and supporters gathered Tuesday at the steps of City Hall to urge transportation commissioners to honor Pak with the station name.

    Shortly after Pak died in 2016, commissioners voted against a similar proposal saying it would be too confusing. This time Supervisor Aaron Pesking has changed the proposal to call it the Rose Pak Chinatown Station.

    NBC Bay Area's Mark Matthews has more in the video report above.

