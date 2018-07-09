Getty Images File image

A teenager on Sunday allegedly hit a man with a skateboard and voiced racist statements directed at the victim before taking off from the scene in San Francisco, according to police.

The allegedly violent encounter occurred around 3:30 p.m. along the 700 block of Market Street, police stated.

The 22-year-old victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The suspect was said to be a male between the ages of 17 and 19.

Further information was not available.