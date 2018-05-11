San Francisco Zoo Names Snow Leopard 'Jimmy G' After Popular 49ers Quarterback - NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Zoo Names Snow Leopard 'Jimmy G' After Popular 49ers Quarterback

By Kristofer Noceda

Published 42 minutes ago

    The San Francisco Zoo has named its new snow leopard "Jimmy G" after the popular 49ers quarterback.

    If you can't wait for the NFL season to see popular San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo then head to the zoo. He's there.

    Well, sort of.

    The San Francisco Zoo has named its new snow leopard "Jimmy G," following its tradition of naming animal after athletes from Bay Area sports teams.

    And heads up: The SF Zoo and Gardens is offering free admission to mothers who come to the zoo with their children on Mother's Day, this Sunday, May 13.

    For more information on snow leopard, visit the SF Zoo's website.

