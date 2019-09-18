The San Francisco Zoo & Gardens announced Wednesday the birth of a rare François langur monkey.

The San Francisco Zoo & Gardens announced the birth of a rare François langur monkey Wednesday.

The baby monkey was born to 17-year-old female Kathleen and 9-year-old male Jun Wan on September 8.

This endangered species is native to southwest China and northern Vietnam. They are naturally black in color but infants are born with a bright orange coat which allows them to be easily seen.

The gender of the infant is not yet known but the zoo announced it will host a naming contest. Information on the naming contest will be available on the zoo's social media.