San Francisco Zoo &Gardens Welcomes Endangered Newborn Monkey

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 53 minutes ago

    Marianne Hale/San Francisco Zoo & Gardens
    The San Francisco Zoo & Gardens announced Wednesday the birth of a rare François langur monkey.

    The baby monkey was born to 17-year-old female Kathleen and 9-year-old male Jun Wan on September 8.

    This endangered species is native to southwest China and northern Vietnam. They are naturally black in color but infants are born with a bright orange coat which allows them to be easily seen.

    The gender of the infant is not yet known but the zoo announced it will host a naming contest. Information on the naming contest will be available on the zoo's social media.

