You don’t have to go far to find one of the country’s best burritos.

According to a new ranking from The Daily Meal, six San Francisco restaurants have some of the top burritos in America for 2018.

And a San Francisco taqueria is also at the very top.

The top 50 ranking — based on criteria that included, fresh ingredients, meat and add-on options, customizability, and critic reviews — also includes a restaurant at another Bay Area location: Albany.

The Carnitas burrito at La Taquería was voted the best burrito in the country, according to The Daily Meal.

"La Taquería is a regular stop for food-lovers in San Francisco, a city already famous for its Mexican offerings. Either keep it simple and just stick with meat and beans — no rice filler in the burrito here — or upgrade it with all the classic burrito extras and watch your pants tighten with each bite," The Daily Meal says.

It's also home to some of the best tacos in America, according to the website.

Next on the ranking is the Al Pastor, at Taquería San Francisco in San Francisco, which comes in at #31, followed by the Carnitas at Gordo Taquería in Albany at #28.

At #20 is the Carne Asada from none other than the famed El Farolito in San Francisco. "As one of the most popular and written-about taquerías in the country, El Farolito lives up to the hype," The Daily Meal says.

And coming in at #18 is the Carnitas at San Francisco's Mission Street staple, Taquería Cancún.

At #16 is the Al Pastor from Taquería El Castillito.

The Carnitas Super Burrito at Taquería Guadalajara takes the #9 spot.