San Francisco is the Healthiest City in the U.S., Report

The city of San Francisco is the healthiest city in the U.S., according to WalletHub’s Healthiest & Unhealthiest Cities in America.

Ranked in four categories: health care, food, fitness and green space, three Bay Area cities joined San Francisco in the top 25.

Fremont took No. 15, San Jose No. 20 and Oakland No. 25 out of 174 cities in the report.

With a food and green space rank of No. 1, it is no surprise San Francisco topped off the list. It ranked No. 9 in the fitness category and No. 39 in health care.

It was No. 1 for most running trails per capita and most walking trails per capita. It was also No.5 on the list of cities with the most healthy restaurants per capita.

San Francisco did not, however, do great in all categories, it was on the top of the list of highest average monthly cost of fitness-club membership at No. 161, which may not come as a surprise to many.

All four Bay Area cities made the top 5 list of lowest percent of adults not eating enough fruits and vegetables per day, San Jose taking No. 2 followed by San Francisco at No. 3, Oakland No. 4 and Fremont at No. 5.

San Jose was also No. 1 on the list of the lowest premature-death rate, according to WalletHub.

The personal finance website compared some of the most populated cities across the U.S. Under the health care tab, they looked at the premature-death rate, mental health counselors per capita, family doctors and dentists per capita, costs of medical visits and health care coverage, among other factors.

When looking at food, they looked at numbers like farmer's market per capita, number of healthy restaurants, the share of obese residents and access to healthy foods.

Under the category of fitness, the number of adults who engage in physical activity was a factor, along with the number of fitness clubs per capita and weight-loss centers per capita.

Researchers also looked at how "green" the cities were. Taking into account the parkland acres per capita, quality of parks, walking trails per capita and physical activity access.

