Candyland Loft at 161 Gilbert St., No. 3, in San Francisco, filled with fun colors and lively decor, hits the market at $799,000.

Located at 161 Gilbert St., No. 3, in the South of Market neighborhood, the space is filled with what seems to be every single color known to man.

From a car bumper on a bedroom wall to abstract paintings and a rainbow color scheme, dive into the retro world of best-selling author Alexandra Watkins where no furniture is the same color and white is nowhere to be found.

San Francisco's Candyland Loft Hits the Market



Author of “Hello, My Name is Awesome” and founder of the naming firm Eat My Words, Watkins told SF Gate that she wanted to create a space for herself that doubled as the headquarters of her company. She designed the space to inspire out-of-the-box thinking.

"Staring at a white wall in a white room is not how creative ideas materialize," Watkins told SF Gate. "Art doesn't have to match your sofa."

Bright yellow, lime green, blue and pink make up the kitchen walls and abstract-shaped tables, chairs and book shelves serve as fun and lively décor.

No stranger to the spotlight, the 896-square-foot space with soaring 17-foot ceilings has been featured on HGTV, design magazines and the city’s loft tour, SF Gate reports. Not only does it grab people’s eyes with its bright colors and animated furniture, its hardwood floors and tiled bathrooms make it every realtor’s dream.

Real estate agent Arrian Binnings of Payton and Binnings says that despite often having to tell his new clients to tone down their listing’s décor for the purpose of selling, this Candyland Loft is an exception.

"The owner wasn't shy about putting her special stamp on this place," Binnings told SF Gate. "It's not what we see every day. Usually we see people neutralize places when they put them on the market. We thought neutralizing would suck the soul out of this place. We thought it might not resonate with everyone but when it does resonate with someone, it will really resonate."

Buyers can purchase the home with the artwork and furnishing or unfurnished. It includes a bedroom suite on the upper floor and a shower over a tub. One parking space is available but owners have the opportunity to purchase a second space.