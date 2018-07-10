When the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released its 2018 thresholds for affordable and subsidized housing last month, San Francisco had the highest in the nation — $117,400 for a family of four is now considered “low income," NBC News reported.
San Francisco’s housing crisis has reached such heights that a fair-market two-bedroom apartment now rents for more than $3,000 a month, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, an affordable housing advocacy group.
The soaring housing prices in San Francisco have led many low-income Asian Americans to live in overcrowded, single-room-occupancy hotels, also known as SROs.