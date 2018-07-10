In this photo taken Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, red lanterns hang above Chinatown's Grant Avenue in San Francisco.

When the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released its 2018 thresholds for affordable and subsidized housing last month, San Francisco had the highest in the nation — $117,400 for a family of four is now considered “low income," NBC News reported.

San Francisco’s housing crisis has reached such heights that a fair-market two-bedroom apartment now rents for more than $3,000 a month, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, an affordable housing advocacy group.

The soaring housing prices in San Francisco have led many low-income Asian Americans to live in overcrowded, single-room-occupancy hotels, also known as SROs.