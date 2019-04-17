San Francisco's Iconic Beach Blanket Babylon Announces Final Performance - NBC Bay Area
San Francisco's Iconic Beach Blanket Babylon Announces Final Performance

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

    That's when San Francisco's iconic Beach Blanket Babylon will give its final performance, ending a 45-year run, producer Jo Schuman Silver announced Wednesday.

    “Audiences have embraced Beach Blanket Babylon since the day it opened on June 7, 1974,” Schuman Silver said in a statement. “Originally scheduled to run for only six weeks, the show became an international phenomenon and the quintessential San Francisco experience. I am thankful to our fans from around the world who have supported us from the very beginning. Our hats are off to each and every one of you!”

    The pop-culture musical revue has over 17,000 performances and seen by 6.5 million patrons.

    Tickets for all remaining performances, including the finale on New Year's Eve, can be found at beachblanketbabylon.com.

