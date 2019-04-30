San Francisco's Lucca’s Ravioli Company Closes its Doors

After serving raviolis for nearly a century Lucca’s Ravioli Company has officially closed its doors. Customers packed the deli as they stocked up on supplies like wine, cheese and cold cuts. Mark Mathews reports.

Another landmark in San Francisco has closed its doors after nearly a century of being in business.

Lucca’a Ravioli Company in the Mission District officially closed its doors Tuesday after 94 years, but not before customers stocked up on food from the Italian deli.

"They care about the food, they care about the neighborhood and they care about their customers," Evan Rosen said.

The closure comes after the Commonwealth Restaurant announced two weeks ago that increasing rent prices has forced it to close its doors. Michael A. Feno, the owner of Lucca's is selling the place and two adjoining buildings for $8.3 million.

"Everything’s closing down nowadays," customer Donald Carmignani said. "Everyone in the city is just getting bought out or selling out and it’s a sad thing to see."

Before the deli closed, customers reminisced about the time they spent at the establishment.

"This is where I learned how to cook basically with my mom," customer Sandra Quijano said. "It’s heart breaking for me."

Feno thanked customers in a statement saying “our deepest appreciation to all the customers that walked through our door and allowed us to be of service to them.”