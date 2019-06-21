It is a song that aims to bring people together, but the newest San Jose anthem is causing a rift in the city it’s supposed to honor.
New Zealand singer Grace Kelly’s song about San Jose is described as a “love letter” to the city, but the response to the song is not so loving.
The reaction prompted a letter to Team San Jose, which produced Kelly’s video.
"The people that do represent our community were used as silent props," said Jessica Paz-Cedillo, Chief Executive Director of the Mexican Heritage Plaza.
Some suggest the song should be by San Jose artist Ray Resurrection as a better representation of what San Jose is all about.
Paz-Cedillo said she wants to hear the opinions of those who produced the song.
"We want to have a conversation with them," Paz-Cedillo said. "This is a moment when we can put a spotlight on our community."