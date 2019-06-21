A song meant to celebrate the city of San Jose is receiving backlash after some residents say the song should come from someone who is from the Bay Area. The backlash has prompted a letter to the team that produced the music video. Scott Budman reports.

It is a song that aims to bring people together, but the newest San Jose anthem is causing a rift in the city it’s supposed to honor.

New Zealand singer Grace Kelly’s song about San Jose is described as a “love letter” to the city, but the response to the song is not so loving.

The reaction prompted a letter to Team San Jose, which produced Kelly’s video.

"The people that do represent our community were used as silent props," said Jessica Paz-Cedillo, Chief Executive Director of the Mexican Heritage Plaza.

Some suggest the song should be by San Jose artist Ray Resurrection as a better representation of what San Jose is all about.

Paz-Cedillo said she wants to hear the opinions of those who produced the song.

"We want to have a conversation with them," Paz-Cedillo said. "This is a moment when we can put a spotlight on our community."