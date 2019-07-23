Police on Tuesday arrested a man suspected of robbing a bank in South San Jose then hiding out at a miniature golf park, according to the police department.

At about 5:45 p.m., San Jose officers responded to a robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 1006 Blossom Hill Road in San Jose, police said.

The suspect had passed a note to a teller demanding money, but no weapon was seen on the man. He then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Patrol officers apprehended the suspect a short time later near the Golfland complex at Blossom Hill Road and Winfield Boulevard, police said.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on robbery charges, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.