San Jose Leads Large Bay Area Cities as 9th Fittest in Nation: Report - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Hashtag Trending

Hashtag Trending

Tracking trending stories that have the Bay Area talking

San Jose Leads Large Bay Area Cities as 9th Fittest in Nation: Report

By Brendan Weber

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    San Jose Leads Large Bay Area Cities as 9th Fittest in Nation: Report
    Getty Images
    File image

    Flex your muscles, San Jose residents.

    Folks in the South Bay city live in the fittest metrolopis in the Bay Area and the ninth fittest big city in the nation, according to the 2018 ACSM American Fitness Index.

    Arlington, Virginia, led the way as the fittest city in the United States, according to the report. Minneapolis checked in at second in the rankings followed by Washington D.C.

    Oakland wasn't far away from San Jose, settling for the No. 11 slot in the rankings report. San Francisco grabbed the No. 14 spot while Fremont settled for the No. 19 position.

    Those behind the American Fitness Index examined the 100 largest U.S. cities by population when crafting the rankings report. They examined factors such as exercise rates, eating habits and smoking prevalence among people within a given city as well as the amount of dedicated space — parks, playgrounds, basketball courts, swimming pools and more — within a city that residents can use to stay physically active.

    Top 10 Fittest Cities in the United States:

    1. Arlington, Virginia

    2. Minneapolis, Minnesota

    3. Washington, D.C.

    4. Madison, Wisconsin

    5. Portland, Oregon

    6. Seattle, Washington

    7. Denver, Colorado

    8. St. Paul, Minnesota

    9. San Jose, California

    10. Boise, Idaho

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices