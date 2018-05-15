Flex your muscles, San Jose residents.

Folks in the South Bay city live in the fittest metrolopis in the Bay Area and the ninth fittest big city in the nation, according to the 2018 ACSM American Fitness Index.

Arlington, Virginia, led the way as the fittest city in the United States, according to the report. Minneapolis checked in at second in the rankings followed by Washington D.C.

Oakland wasn't far away from San Jose, settling for the No. 11 slot in the rankings report. San Francisco grabbed the No. 14 spot while Fremont settled for the No. 19 position.

Those behind the American Fitness Index examined the 100 largest U.S. cities by population when crafting the rankings report. They examined factors such as exercise rates, eating habits and smoking prevalence among people within a given city as well as the amount of dedicated space — parks, playgrounds, basketball courts, swimming pools and more — within a city that residents can use to stay physically active.



Top 10 Fittest Cities in the United States:

1. Arlington, Virginia

2. Minneapolis, Minnesota

3. Washington, D.C.

4. Madison, Wisconsin

5. Portland, Oregon

6. Seattle, Washington

7. Denver, Colorado

8. St. Paul, Minnesota

9. San Jose, California

10. Boise, Idaho