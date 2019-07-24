A San Jose bridal boutique is going out of business unexpectedly, leaving lots of nervous brides and bridesmaids.

Brides of California is closing for good, and the owner is doing all she can to make good on dozens of open orders.

For some brides, it's been an unexpected, added strain to an already anxious time -- not to mention a financial burden.

Mary Sendaydiego is the maid of honor for her cousin’s wedding in the Philippines in September. She picked up the gown Wednesday.

"I feel really lucky to be holding this dress," she said. "It’s coming up soon. I might have to alter it, so I was really scared to not be getting it. But luckily it’s here."

Another customer reached out to NBC Bay Area's consumer unit via email, saying she is out more than $1,300 and has no gown for her wedding. That customer also sent us a copy of an email she says the owner sent her, saying that because of the store's financial troubles, she can’t get a refund.

The store owner said she bought the struggling business three years ago, lost her lease in Sunnyvale and had to make extensive renovations when she moved to San Jose. Since then, business has been slow, and the rent is high.

Matthew Mahood, president of the Silicon Valley Organization, says the economic pressures in the valley make it very tough for small business owners.

"operating a small business in Anywhere USA is hard," Mahood said. "But I think it's even harder here in San Jose and Silicon Valley."

San Jose’s Office of Economic Development is looking for ways to help.

The shop's owner said she has 30 open orders, and she's doing all she can to fill them. Some dresses are coming in, and some customers did pick up dresses Wednesday. She also is working with designers, trying to find dresses for others.

"She’s trying to be as accommodating as she can," Sendaydiego, said. "I feel for her still."