San Jose’s Bumpy Roads Are Getting a Makeover

San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo and other city leaders will hold a news conference to let residents know that San Jose plans to repave all 2400 miles of road within city limit within the next nine years. Bob Redell reports for Today in the Bay on Monday, August 19, 2019.

Some of the bumpiest roads in the Bay area are getting a makeover.

The city of San Jose announced that it will repave and repair its entire 1400 mile local and residential streets over the next nine years.

To let residents know about this plan, Mayor Sam Liccardo and Transportation Director John Ristow will announce the San Jose’s 2019 Pavement Maintenance Program during a press conference Monday afternoon. The Pavement Maintenance Program will pave and maintain almost 300 miles of streets - the city’s biggest year on record.

A report last year by a national transportation research group called TRIP ranked San Jose second nationwide for having the worst roads, with 64% of them in poor condition. Another report last year stated that 400 miles of San Jose streets were in desperate need of repair.

The city started repaving earlier this year using money from measures B, T and SB1.

Monday’s press conference will take place at Plato Arroyo Park at the Melrose Avenue cul-de-sac at noon.