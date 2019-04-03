San Jose Carjacking, Assault Caught on Video

A 73-year-old man was carjacked outside his San Jose home Wednesday morning, and the incident was caught on home security video.

The victim, Hector Estrada, says he had just returned home at about 9:45 a.m. and was unloading groceries when he was approached by two young men, one of whom stole his car.

Estrada sent the video to police, and they're still trying to track down the suspects.

Estrada actually tried to keep the man from stealing his car out of the driveway, and the suspect punched him in the face and body before getting away.

"I just couldn't believe what was happening," Estrada said. "So, he grabbed my keys, and they came apart, and then he got in the car, and I tried to pull him out."

He said the young man flashed a gun.

Estrada has been vigilant after recent car break-ins in the neighborhood and even installed the security camera a week ago.

"I told him he was on camera, and he said I don't care," Estrada said.

Estrada said once he started bleeding during the confrontation, he pulled away, and the suspect took off in his Nissan.

"He broke my other pair of glasses, and I think it was the frame of the glasses that did all the cutting," Estrada said.

A neighbor also shared a video taken minutes before the crime. It appears to show two men walking by hiding their faces.

Estrada's car was later found totaled. It's unclear if the suspects were caught or identified.

The incident is under investigation, police said.