Price weekend in the South Bay began in San Jose at the Cesar Chavez Plaza Saturday marking the 44th annual celebration. This year’s theme is diversity in action. Roz Plater has more.

San Jose celebrated equality at the Silicon Valley Pride Saturday at the Cesar Chavez Park.

The celebration marks the 44th year which is meant to honor and celebrate diversity within the LGBTQ community.

Organizers say they want to show support to the transgender community since they are most often the victims of discrimination.

A parade is scheduled for Sunday along Market Street. Local officials are scheduled to attend, and the parade will be headlined by singer Macy Gray.