San Jose Couple Remodeling Bathroom Uncovers Hidden Message Left From Previous Owners - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Hashtag Trending

Hashtag Trending

Tracking trending stories that have the Bay Area talking

San Jose Couple Remodeling Bathroom Uncovers Hidden Message Left From Previous Owners

A social media post reporting the find went viral, even drawing the attention of celebrity Sarah Silverman

By Kristofer Noceda

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    San Jose Couple Remodeling Bathroom Uncovers Hidden Message Left From Previous Owners
    ALEX MONNEY
    A San Jose couple remodeling their bathroom uncovered a hidden message left behind from the home's previous owner.

    Are there messages just waiting to be uncovered in my home?

    That's what many are wondering after coming across a tweet that went viral this week posted by San Jose-resident Alex Monney. The tweet, which has since been deleted, garnered more than 21,000 retweets and hundreds of comments.

    Alex and Jess Monney are remodeling their bathroom this month and discovered a message left from the home's previous owners:

    "We remodeled this bathroom summer 1995. If you're reading this, that means you're remodeling the bathroom again. What's wrong with the way we did it?!?!?"

    The message is also accompanied with a photo of the previous owners. Check out the message below:

    A San Jose couple remodeling their bathroom uncovered a hidden message left behind from the home's previous owner.
    Photo credit: ALEX MONNEY

    And here is how the bathroom looked before the remodel in this tweet from Jess below:


    The viral bathroom remake continues to be the talk on social media thanks to the likes of comedian and actress Sarah Silverman sharing the story.

    Meanwhile, we'll be figuring out if any portions of our home are in need of a remodel. Who knows? There could be a hidden message from '95 patiently waiting to be seen.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices