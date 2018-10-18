The Diocese of San Jose on Thursday is expected to release the names of its clergy who are "credibly accused" of child sex abuse, the church's bishop announced.

After holding several listening sessions for survivors and allowing them to speak about their experiences of abuse in the Catholic Chuch, Bishop Patrick McGrath said the meetings were informative and painful.

Some aren't happy with the church's approach in handling the situation.

"This whole investigation should not be controlled and managed by the bishop he should ask the DA or the attorney general's office to investigate and help people heal," said Dan McNevin of Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP).

Oakland Diocese to Release Names of Clergy Accused of Abuse

The Diocese of Oakland this fall plans to release the names of its clergy who are "credibly accused" of child sex abuse, the diocese announced Sunday. (Published Monday, Oct. 8, 2018)

The San Jose Diocese was the first in the Bay Area to say it will release the names of priests in response to more revelations about priest sex abuse in Pennsylvania and around the world.

This story will be updated once the list of names are made available.