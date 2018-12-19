San Jose Family Offers $1,000 Reward for Stolen Puppies

The search is on for two puppies stolen Saturday night from inside a San Jose home. Marianne Favro reports.

Police are investigating and the family said is worried the three-week old pups now will not get the care they need.

"We feel violated in a sense it's very personal and they were just three weeks old," resident Karen Ramirez said. "They are too little to eat solid foods and they need to be taken care of. The people who did this are more than likely not taking care of them."

Ramirez also said ever since the puppies were stolen, the mother is now avoiding the rest of her litter.

"She's really sad," Ramirez said. "She doesn't want to feed the rest of the puppies anymore."

The thieves ransacked the home, overturning mattresses and stealing electronics. Surveillance video taken by a neighbor shows a car pulling up to the house Saturday night and at least one man going in and coming out minutes later.

Ramirez said she planned to raise two of the puppies and give the rest to family. Now she is offering a $1,000 reward to get the two puppies back and reunite them with their heartbroken mom.

"I don't understand how people have the heart to do that," Ramirez said.

Police said no suspects have been identified, but the family believes the thieves knew they would be gone that night.