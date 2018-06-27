San Jose Family Seeks Help in Finding Hit-and-Run Driver

A San Jose family's car is damaged after a driver intentionally struck their vehicle at least four times and fled. (June 27, 2018)

A San Jose family is asking for help in tracking down a driver who repeatedly struck the family's car with his vehicle then fled.

Cellphone video shows the driver hitting the car at least four times.

The father, who asked to be called "Juan," says his insurance will take care of the damaged car, but that’s beside the point. He says he and his family should feel safe in their own neighborhood when they go out for dinner.

The cellphone footage shows Juan and his family being attacked, their car hit several times, before the driver flees the scene.

"He is backing up. See that," says Juan as he replays the video. "He hit my car again. He pulled forward to the front a little bit and came back and hit me harder. So, at that moment, I got out of the car, and I told him, ‘Hey, stop! Stop!’ But he didn’t stop, just just keep punching it until he went all the way to the front."

Juan says he was leaving dinner with his girlfriend and their 4-year-old daughter at a local restaurant in East San Jose. just before they were hit.

"It’s not like it was an accident," he said. "He did it on purpose."

Surveillance footage obtained by San Jose police shows a man driving a silver Toyota Camry and ramming into Juan’s car at least four times. Two other people appear to be in the car with him, but they are covering their faces.

Juan says he doesn’t know the driver, and that the situation was unprovoked. He is thankful, however, his girlfriend and child are safe. His girlfriend asked him not to pursue the issue, but he said he won’t live in fear.

"I don’t care about the car. The insurance will pay for it, sooner or later," he said. "But these people, they need to take responsibility."

The vehicle in the video has paper license plates, and the dealership said they haven't reported any stolen cars matching the description of the suspect vehicle, nor have they received any complaints.