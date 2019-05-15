San Jose Father Arrested in Baby Boy's September Death

Eight months after officers responded to the death of a 1-month-old baby boy in San Jose, detectives on Tuesday arrested the infant's father on suspicion of homicide, the police department said Wednesday.

Kevin Khovananth, 42, was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on charges of murder, child abuse causing death and child endangerment, police said.

On the morning of Sept. 16, officers received a call for fire department aid for a baby boy not breathing in the 6400 block of Berwickshire Way in San Jose, police said. The baby, Owen Khovananth, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Follow-up investigation and the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office revealed the baby suffered blunt force trauma, police said. The investigation continued until suspect Kevin Khovananth was identified as the person responsible for the baby's death.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Brian Meeker or Detective Sergeant TJ Lewis of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).