San Jose Flood Victims, Attorney to Hold Briefing Thursday

By Bay City News

Published at 10:04 PM PST on Feb 7, 2018

    An attorney and some of the clients she will represent are holding a news conference in San Jose on Thursday to discuss a lawsuit being filed against multiple local county and city agencies as a result of the Coyote Creek flood that damaged the area last year. Kris Sanchez reports.

    An attorney and some of the clients she will represent are holding a news conference in San Jose on Thursday to discuss a lawsuit being filed against multiple local county and city agencies as a result of the Coyote Creek flood that damaged the area last year.

    Attorney Amanda Hawes and some flood victims will be present to talk about harm suffered and desired solutions, according to environmentalist and event organizer Ted Smith.

    Hawes and fellow attorney Suzanne Murphy will represent the more than 150 families who are suing the Santa Clara Valley Water District, the city of San Jose and Santa Clara County.

    Widespread evacuation orders were issued on Feb. 21, 2017, because of flooding in the Kelley Park area of San Jose. City officials estimated the flooding caused about $73 million in damage.

    Smith said that the lawsuit's complaint has been drafted and he said the families are alleging eight causes of action, including but not limited to inverse condemnation, breach of mandatory duty, nuisance, negligence, dangerous condition of public property, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

    More information about the suit will be released Thursday.

