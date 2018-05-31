San Jose House Fire Displaces 2, Causes $200K in Damage

The aftermath of a San Jose house fire Thursday that caused $200,000 in damage. (May 31, 2018)

A fire caused at least $200,000 in damage to a single-story, single-family home Thursday in San Jose, fire officials said.

The two-alarm fire was reported at 5:37 p.m. in the 2600 block of Loomis Drive, fire Capt. Josh Staley said. It drew a heavy response of 14 units and about 30-45 firefighters because of high winds, fire officials said.

The occupants of the home got out before firefighters arrived, and all the firefighters escaped injury, but the occupants will have to find another place to live, at least temporarily, Staley said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.