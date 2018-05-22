San Jose's Independent Police Auditor Releases Year End Report - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

San Jose's Independent Police Auditor Releases Year End Report

By Kris Sanchez

Published 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The Best Mattress For Your Sleep Style
    NBC Bay Area

    It appears 2017 was a year of change inside the San Jose Police Department and in the community, according to the latest year end report from the Office of the Independent Police Auditor.

    The police department received 222 citizen complaints last year compared to 292 back in 2016, according to the new set of data from the independent police auditor's office, which reviews citizen complaints after the police department concludes its annual review.

    Despite the drop-off in complaints, 16 percent of them were found to be valid, according to the report. That's the highest amount since the creation of the independent police auditor.

    The report also found a decrease in use of force and arrest complaints but an increase in officer discipline, including the firing of two officers and the discipline of an officer for bias.

    The independent police auditor will present the 2017 report to San Jose City Council at 6 p.m. Tuesday.


    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices