San Jose Leaders Push to Ban Natural Gas in New Construction

A contractor raises a framed wall while working on a townhouse under construction at the PulteGroup Inc. Onyx housing development in San Jose, California, U.S., on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

San Jose leaders want newly constructed buildings to use electricity — not natural gas — in an effort to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

If approved, San Jose would be the largest city in the U.S. to trade gas for electricity, but other large cities, including San Francisco, are considering similar moves.

The plan would only apply to new construction, and in the beginning, it's expected to only apply to single-family homes and small multi-unit housing.

In July, the city of Berkeley did the same, requiring electric infrastructure in residential construction starting in the new year, but with the promise to ban natural gas in commercial and large residential developments in the years to come.

According to the advocacy group Natural Resources Defense Council, buildings emit 25% of greenhouse gases in California.

Opponents have cited higher heating costs with electricity.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and four city councilmembers will discuss the specifics of the plan at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.