San Jose Leaders Set 6-Week Deadline For Removing Christopher Columbus Statue From City Hall - NBC Bay Area
San Jose Leaders Set 6-Week Deadline For Removing Christopher Columbus Statue From City Hall

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 11:23 PM PST on Jan 30, 2018

    A statue of Christopher Columbus at San Jose City Hall. (Jan. 29, 2018)

    San Jose city leaders late Tuesday night set a six-week deadline to lock down a new permanent home for a statue of Christopher Columbus that currently sits at City Hall.

    The City Council voted on the contentious issue in response to activists who have said the statue is offensive and should be removed.

    The statue has been a City Hall ficture for 60 years.

    Mayor Sam Liccardo suggested speaking with the Italian-American community about another location for the statue. If there's no solution in six weeks, it goes into storage.

    Moving the 3-ton statue could cost as much as $12,000.

