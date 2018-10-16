San Jose is considering a pilot program that would allow homeless families to stay overnight at a community center parking lot. (Oct. 16, 2018)

The San Jose City Council is considering whether to approve a pilot program to allow homeless families with young children to park overnight in a community center lot.

More than 4,000 people are living on the streets in San Jose. The city says more than a hundred are families with young children who do not have a safe place to sleep at night.

That could soon change for a few of them if the city council approves a safe parking pilot program at Seven Trees Community Center in East San Jose.

But some who use the center have concerns about crime.

"As long as it is in a controlled environment and there is security, I think it might be OK," San Jose resident George Witzel said. "But I've had friends who have had their cars broken into in this lot and we don't want that to happen."

The program, run by Life Moves, will cost $250,000 to operate for nine months. Five families will be allowed to stay in their cars from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

"This program is focused on families with children under 5 who are working," said Ragan Henninger, San Jose deputy director of housing.

The hope is in a few months the program will expand to allow 17 families to stay overnight.

"We know we have a lot more work to do to house the homeless, but this is a program that is quick to get up and running," San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said. "And we hope to expand it to other community centers."

Liccardo said the city is already looking at the Bascom Community Center as another potential site for a safe parking program.

If the pilot at Seven Trees is approved, families could start staying there as early as Nov. 1.