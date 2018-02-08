The mayor of the Bay Area's largest city on Thursday will unveil his plans for the year ahead. Bob Redell reports.

San Jose Mayor to Address Housing, Crime in State of the City

The mayor of the Bay Area's largest city on Thursday will unveil his plans for the year ahead.

During his annual state of the city address, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo plans to acknowledge progress such as rebuilding the city's police department, opening BART stations in the city later this year and increasing growth at Mineta San Jose International Airport, but he will also call attention to the region's housing affordability crisis.

Liccardo is slated to focus on his plan to build more than 25,000 housing units over the next five years. Roughly 10,000 of those units will be priced for lower income households.

Liccardo's address is scheduled to take place at San Jose City College. Doors open at 6 p.m., and Liccardo will speak for roughly 30 minutes starting at 7:20 p.m.