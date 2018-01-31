San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo endorsed Antonio Villaraigosa for governor on Wednesday expressing his appreciation for the former Los Angeles mayor's pragmatic approach and his record in elected office.

"I look forward to working with him to tackle the economic divide we face in the state, including the issue of a lack of affordable housing," Liccardo said in a statement to the Bay Area News Group. "I believe Antonio’s record of building coalitions and his pragmatic approach is what the state needs to create economic equality and opportunity."

Both men toured San Jose’s Vermont House, homeless veterans housing and held a meeting about affordable-housing and homelessness.

"I look forward to working with him to narrow California’s economic divide and to build more affordable housing," Liccardo said.

Villaraigosa has focused his campaign on Californians who continue to struggle with the lack of affordable housing. He has promised that under his office, 3.5 million homes will be constructed by 2025.