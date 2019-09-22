San Jose Mayor, Others Make 'Downtown Dropdown' For Nonprofit - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

San Jose Mayor, Others Make 'Downtown Dropdown' For Nonprofit

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 41 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    San Jose Mayor, Others Make 'Downtown Dropdown' For Nonprofit
    NBC Bay Area
    San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo rappels down the side of the Adobe headquarters building Sunday in downtown. (Sept. 22, 2019)

    San Jose’s mayor literally went over the edge for a good cause Sunday.

    Mayor Sam Liccardo rappelled down the face of the Adobe headquarters building. It’s the third year in a row he’s taken the plunge as part of a fundraising effort for the nonprofit Downtown Streets team.

    "This is a really important effort that Downtown Streets has started in cities throughout the Bay Area," Liccardo said. "They’re helping so many of our neighbors get back on their feet, so we do whatever we can to support them."

    Downtown Streets launched in 2005 and is dedicated to ending homelessness. It now operates in 14 Bay Area cities.

    Other notable participants at Sunday's downtown dropdown included Larry Klein, the mayor of Sunnyvale, and Carl Guardino, the CEO of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices