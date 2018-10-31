San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and Sen. Jim Beall rallied at San Jose State University on Wednesday to encourage young people to go vote in the upcoming midterm elections on one of the most important issues that plague the Bay Area: affording housing.

With less than a week until Election Day on Nov. 6, SJSU students joined local leaders in supporting Prop 1, 2 and Measure V.

Prop 1 would authorize $4 billion in general obligation bonds for existing affordable housing programs for low-income residents, veterans, farmworkers, manufactured and mobile homes, infill, and transit-oriented housing.

Prop 2 would authorize bonds that finance housing for individuals with mental illness.

Measure V would authorize the sale of $450 million in general obligation bonds to fund the acquisition of land for affordable housing projects, the construction or rehabilitation of affordable housing and the cost of issuing the bonds.

