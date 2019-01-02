San Jose Mayor Up and Walking Following Bike Accident

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo was struck by a car while bicycling Tuesday afternoon near Sierra Road in the east foothills, according to the mayor's office. Roz Plater reports.

The mayor of San Jose is up and walking in a hospital after being struck by an SUV while bicycling on New Year's Day.

Mayor Sam Liccardo was hit Tuesday about 3 miles northeast of downtown and taken to a hospital with several broken bones, according to a statement from his office.

The 48-year-old Liccardo fractured two of his vertebrae and sternum, but he was able to walk across the Regional Medical Center Wednesday.

"I’m told the prognosis is good—although I’ve got a couple months of physical therapy ahead, I expect to be working from home this week, and back at City Hall doing the job I love next week," Liccardo wrote and posted a photo of himself on Facebook.

"Thanks to neighbors like Linda Dutra and Tom who magnanimously helped at the scene, the firefighters at Station 19 for their quick response, the AMR paramedic crew, SJPD, and the hardworking staff at Regional," the mayor continued.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was not arrested. Drugs and alcohol were not suspected, police said.

On Tuesday, Liccardo joked that "Fortunately, the doctors state that all defects to the head were pre-existing conditions."

There's no estimated time of when Liccardo will be discharged, his office said.

The mayor is an avid biker and even participated in San Jose's "Bike to Work Day" in May.