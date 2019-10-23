San Jose Mayor's Proposal to Leave PG&E Moves Forward

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo had harsh words for PG&E Wednesday as the city considered a proposal to create its own power grids by buying assets from the utility.

The goal is to cut down on future public safety power outages and other issues.

As the proposal was presented to the city’s rules committee, Liccardo had some choice words about how PG&E responded to the mayor's strategy of purchasing the utility's infrastructure.

"Although PG&E has stated that the company’s assets are not for sale, in fact, they’re in bankruptcy court. They are for sale," the mayor said. "And whether they like it or not, they are at the mercy of a bankruptcy court."

Wednesday's meeting also gave the mayor a chance to hear from residents, many of whom are giving positive feedback.

Some residents, like Prashant Marathay, say they’re fed up with PG&E and are eager to find an alternative.

"Because as an individual, I’d like to get involved and participate in that process, and I’m sure others feel the same," Marathay said.

Liccardo and the rules committee took the next step Wednesday, leaving the door open for the plan to move further.

The proposal next will be presented to the City Council at its Nov. 19 meeting.