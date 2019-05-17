The man accused of brutally killing a San Jose woman in her own home is set to enter a plea in Santa Clara County Court Friday.

Carlos Arevalo Carranza, 24, is charged with the murder of 59-year-old Bambi Larson and being that he is a transient from El Salvador, his crime put the city of San Jose back in the sanctuary policy debate.

San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia said that Carranza stalked Larson for some time before beating and stabbing her to death on Feb. 28. as neighbors' surveillance video shows Carranza walking to and from her home the day of her death.

Immigrant officials and San Jose police both said he should not have been on the streets.

Man Arrested in Woman's Death an Undocumented Immigrant

The 24-year-old "transient" who was arrested in connection with the brutal slaying of a 59-year-old woman in South San Jose last month is an undocumented immigrant with a long criminal history. Anoushah Rasta reports. (Published Tuesday, March 12, 2019)

ICE reported that agents tried to deport Carranza nine times before but their retained requests were not honored by Santa Clara and Los Angeles Counties.

An ICE agent reported that he was convicted of 10 crimes in three years.

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith issued a statement saying that ICE should’ve had time to evaluate Carranza’s status as a serious and violent felon and that she would advocate to change county sanctuary policy.