A music school teacher was arrested in San Jose on Thursday for allegedly having sexual conversations with a 16-year-old female student, according to police.

Christopher Florio, 39, an instrumental music teacher at Harker Upper School as well as a conductor for the California Youth Symphony in Palo Alto, was arrested on suspicion of internet crimes against children, said the San Jose Police Department.

Officials said Florio had sexually inappropriate conversations with the teenage girl during school related functions and communiated with her through social media to "solicit sexually explicit images."

Photo credit: NBC Bay Area

Harker Upper School serves students from 9th to 12th grade. NBC Bay Area has reached out to the school as well as the California Youth Symphony for comment.

Florio was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail Friday night.

Officials ask anyone with informationregarding this incident or any other similar incidents are urged to contact Detective Chris Mendoza #3883 of the San Jose Police Department’s ICAC/CED Unit at (408) 537-1379.