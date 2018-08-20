San Jose Native Missing Near Yosemite National Park Found Dead - NBC Bay Area
San Jose Native Missing Near Yosemite National Park Found Dead

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 53 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    A San Jose native who was last seen near Yosemite National Park in late July has been found dead, according to a family member.

    Scott Tenczar's body was found on Saturday, according to his brother Matt Tenczar. A Yosemite spokesperson reportedly told KSEE that Scott Tenczar's body was found in the northeast section of the park.

    Specific details regarding Scott Tenczar's death were not immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.

    Scott Tenczar
    Photo credit: National park Service

    Tenczar, 48, was an Afghanistan veteran who recently came back from Korea where he was teaching English, according to his brother. He was originally from San Jose and was last seen at the Bridgeport Ranger Station located to the northeast of the heart of Yosemite.

    He planned to backpack from Robinson Creek to Crown Lake, Matterhorn Canyon, Smedberg Lake, Seavey Pass and Peeler Lake.

    Matt Tenczar said that when his brother did not return on the day he was supposed to, they contacted the sheriff’s department and authorities began their investigation.

