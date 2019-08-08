The San Jose police chief says he is putting officers on the street every day to deal solely with active shooter scenarios.

Chief Eddie Garcia is calling it the Guardian Program, which launched Thursday.

"I can't wait for legislation to occur to help this situation," Garcia said. "My community doesn't expect me to wait for that. They want to know what we're doing."

In response, the chief started the Guardian Program. Under the program, the city will be divided into nine zones. Each zone will consist of two officers in a patrol car, specifically assigned to active shooter scenarios in schools, or other violent crimes on campus.

"If something like this occurs, my job is to place my officers in the best position for them to save lives in a tragedy -- that's my job," Garcia said.

The chief said quick responses in Gilroy and El Paso prevented those incidents from becoming bigger tragedies.

"I think it's critical to have all eyes and hands on deck," East Side Union High School District Superintendent Chris Funk said.

Funk said his schools are required to undergo annual active shooter drills and he welcomes the added layer of security.

"The chief has come up with a brilliant plan," Funk said. "Because when you come up with a situation now, as a former high school principal, I'd like to have a police officer on campus."

And because the department is using its own budget to pay for the added patrols, the Guardian Program was able to start right away.

The same program will be used for big events, like Sharks and Earthquakes games, and this weekend's jazz festival.