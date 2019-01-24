The San Jose Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian hit-and-run that occurred just blocks from City Hall early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to N. 10th and E. Santa Clara St. in San Jose around 12:30 a.m. and upon arrival found a woman dead at the scene.

The woman, who has not been identified, was walking in the crosswalk when she was struck by a white van going southbound on N. 10th St, police said.

The van fled the scene and the suspect has not been identified or apprehended.

This marks the third vehicle versus pedestrian fatal collision of 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian McMahon of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, 408-947-7867.