Police Investigate Deadly Shooting in East San Jose

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in East San Jose Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:19 a.m. in the area of McGinness Avenue and Story Road, police said.

An officer patrolling the area at the time reported hearing shots being fired, according to police. Officers eventually found a male victim in a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have been identified or taken into custody at this time, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.