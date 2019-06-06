Police Investigate Deadly Shooting in East San Jose - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Police Investigate Deadly Shooting in East San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Police Investigate Deadly Shooting in East San Jose

    Police are investigating a deadly shooting in East San Jose Thursday morning. Ali Wolf reports.

    (Published 11 minutes ago)

    Police are investigating a deadly shooting in East San Jose Thursday morning. 

    The shooting happened around 12:19 a.m. in the area of McGinness Avenue and Story Road, police said.

    An officer patrolling the area at the time reported hearing shots being fired, according to police. Officers eventually found a male victim in a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    No suspects have been identified or taken into custody at this time, police said.

    Further information was not immediately available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices