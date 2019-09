A man was fatally shot Friday in San Jose, police said.

Police at 12:40 p.m. responded to a report of a person down in a parking lot at Parkmoor and Meridian avenues. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

No suspects have been identified or apprehended. The fatal shooting marks the city's 25th homicide this year.

An investigation is ongoing.