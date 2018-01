Officers work the scene of an officer-involved shooting in East San Jose, where a suspect was wounded, taken into custody and transported to a hospital. (Published 12 minutes ago)

San Jose police were investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday in the city's Alum Rock neighborhood, the department said.

The shooting occurred about 3:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Feller Avenue, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for treatment, police said. The suspect's condition was not known.

No further details were available.