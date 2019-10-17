Raw video of the moment a suspect in a San Jose standoff exits a UPS truck and flees on foot.

San Jose police lawfully shot an armed man who carjacked and kidnapped a UPS driver in his truck, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said in a report released Thursday.

The 37-page public report examined the Feb. 14, 2019 shooting, which occurred after a shotgun-wielding Mark Morasky led police on a 14-minute pursuit across San Jose before a tense, hours-long standoff.

“Morasky’s choice to avoid apprehension at all cost made him an imminent and formidable threat. Concerned for his safety, the safety of other officers, and the safety of civilians in the area, Officer (Nicholas) Bronte had no other reasonable option but to discharge his weapon,” Supervising Deputy District Attorney Miguel Valdovinos wrote in the report.

In addition to the report, the DA's Office also released video of the incident from a police helicopter and officers' body cameras.

The chase began about 5:15 p.m. at Chynoweth and Pearl avenues with Morasky, seen driving an SUV, sheriff's officials said. Authorities said Morasky shot at deputies during the pursuit.

At some point, Morasky hijacked the UPS truck, with the driver inside, and the chase continued along Highway 87 through downtown San Jose, turning into a standoff and hostage situation on North First Street and Trimble Road.

The truck came to a halt on First Street after a spike strip blew one tire. The truck was immediately surrounded by at least two dozen police cars.

A woman later exited the vehicle and was taken into custody. She was identified in the DA report as Joanna Macy-Rodgers of San Jose, who faces felony charges including carjacking, kidnapping, taking a hostage and the attempted murder of a peace officer. Her next court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 18 in San Jose's Hall of Justice.

RAW: Police Chase UPS Truck Through San Jose