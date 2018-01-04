San Jose police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect in a sexual assault early Tuesday at a middle school, the department said. Robert Handa reports. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018)

San Jose police on Thursday night arrested a suspect in the sexual assault of a middle school teacher early Tuesday, the department said in a release.

Police had released images of a man they say sexually assaulted and robbed a teacher inside her classroom at Harker Middle School, which is located at 3800 Blackford Ave., at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Chief Eddie Garcia will hold a media briefing Friday with details about the suspect and arrest.

RAW: Police Release Surveillance Video of School Sexual Assault Suspect

San Jose police on Tuesday released surveillance video of a suspect in a sexual assault and robbery of a teacher at Harker Middle School. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018)

On Wednesday, there was a noticeable police presence on campus, and the school said it also also has beefed up its security.

School officials said the incident occurred nearly an hour before students arrived on campus, so no students were present at the time of the assault. They said the teacher arrived early to prepare her classroom for the first day of school after the winter break.

Police Search For Suspect in School Sexual Assault, Robbery in San Jose

San Jose police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect in a sexual assault early Tuesday at a middle school, the department said. Thom Jensen reports. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018)

The school released a statement Tuesday:

"We are saddened and upset by this incident and are leaning in to provide support and privacy to our employee and to each other. We are cooperating fully with the authorities and providing them any support needed to help in finding the perpetrator. The safety and security of our students, faculty and staff have always been paramount and we regularly review all protocols for any additional ways we can help keep our community safe. We are hopeful that the efforts of the police and the community will result in a swift arrest."

Police Search For Sexual Assault, Robbery Suspect in SJ

San Jose police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect in a sexual assault early Tuesday at a middle school, the department said. Pete Suratos reports. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018)

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information should contact Detective Sgt. Samantha Huynh or Detective Jennifer Majors of the San Jose Police Department's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4102 or call 911 with immediate suspect information.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous should call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).

NBC Bay Area's Robert Handa contributed to this report.