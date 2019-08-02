File image

The San Jose Police Officers Association is calling off its raffle of a high-powered rifle and are apologizing for any pain it caused in the aftermath of the Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting.

Paul Kelly, SJPOA president, provided the following statement Friday:

“The SJPOA leadership has taken immediate steps to cancel this raffle. In the past we have sponsored the raffling of a service weapon to officers to raise money for our chaplaincy program. We understand the concern this raffle has caused to some and as such we will discontinue support for any raffle of any weapon in the future. Our prayers continue to be with the victims of the recent tragedy in Gilroy and we sincerely apologize for any pain this may have caused them.”

Sunday's shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival left three dead and at least 13 injured, police said.