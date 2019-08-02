San Jose Police Officers Association Cancels High-Powered Rifle Raffle in Wake of Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

San Jose Police Officers Association Cancels High-Powered Rifle Raffle in Wake of Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    San Jose Police Officers Association Cancels High-Powered Rifle Raffle in Wake of Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting
    File image

    The San Jose Police Officers Association is calling off its raffle of a high-powered rifle and are apologizing for any pain it caused in the aftermath of the Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting.

    Paul Kelly, SJPOA president, provided the following statement Friday:

    “The SJPOA leadership has taken immediate steps to cancel this raffle. In the past we have sponsored the raffling of a service weapon to officers to raise money for our chaplaincy program. We understand the concern this raffle has caused to some and as such we will discontinue support for any raffle of any weapon in the future. Our prayers continue to be with the victims of the recent tragedy in Gilroy and we sincerely apologize for any pain this may have caused them.”

    Sunday's shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival left three dead and at least 13 injured, police said.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices