San Jose Police Partner With Ring Technologies

Crime fighting is getting a digital upgrade in the South Bay.

The San Jose Police Department is partnering with Ring Technology to help them download crime video from homeowners in real time. Detectives currenlty have to go door-to-door looking for video, potentially costing them valuable time in finding the crook.

Under the new partnership, homeowners with Ring cameras would need to download the neighbors app and sign up to participate. After a crime police would send a text to everyone in the area, asking for homeowners to upload surveillance.

"Time is of the essence in these crimes," SJPD Chief Eddie Garcia said. "It's not to say detectives won't go out on the street doing the same thing.

While the program will only work with Ring cameras currently, the goal is to expand it to other camera systems in the near future.