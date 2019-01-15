San Jose Police Release Images of Suspects in Dec. 14 Slaying - NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
High Wind Warning, Heavy Rain
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

San Jose Police Release Images of Suspects in Dec. 14 Slaying

By Bay City News

Published 33 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    San Jose Police Release Images of Suspects in Dec. 14 Slaying
    SJPD
    Surveillance images of two suspects in a Dec. 14 homicide in San Jose. (Jan. 15, 2019)

    Police on Tuesday released surveillance images of two suspects connected to a shooting last month at a San Jose liquor store that killed a 43-year-old man.

    The Dec. 14 shooting at El Rancho Liquors, located at the corner of West Alma and Almaden avenues killed Nathan Johnson-Harper of Fresno.

    Police have released little details about the fatal shooting and said that a motive is under investigation.

    The first suspect is described as a possibly Hispanic man in his 20s with a medium build, curly medium length hair, a mustache and goatee. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black T-shirt and light blue jeans.

    The second suspect is described as a possibly black man in his 20s with a slender build. He was last seen wearing a knit cap, a black hoodie and white gym pants, according to police.

    Anyone with information about the suspects is asked contact Det. Sgt. Bert Milliken or Det. John Figone at (408) 277-5283. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stopper Tip Line at (408) 947-7867.

    Callers who provide information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a cash reward, police said.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices