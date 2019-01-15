Surveillance images of two suspects in a Dec. 14 homicide in San Jose. (Jan. 15, 2019)

Police on Tuesday released surveillance images of two suspects connected to a shooting last month at a San Jose liquor store that killed a 43-year-old man.

The Dec. 14 shooting at El Rancho Liquors, located at the corner of West Alma and Almaden avenues killed Nathan Johnson-Harper of Fresno.

Police have released little details about the fatal shooting and said that a motive is under investigation.

The first suspect is described as a possibly Hispanic man in his 20s with a medium build, curly medium length hair, a mustache and goatee. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black T-shirt and light blue jeans.

The second suspect is described as a possibly black man in his 20s with a slender build. He was last seen wearing a knit cap, a black hoodie and white gym pants, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked contact Det. Sgt. Bert Milliken or Det. John Figone at (408) 277-5283. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stopper Tip Line at (408) 947-7867.

Callers who provide information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a cash reward, police said.