SJ Police Search For Armed Robbers Who Shot Young Man

Police in San Jose are looking for a group of armed robbers who shot a young man twice and stole his necklace in broad daylight earlier this month.

Home security video obtained by NBC Bay Area Wednesday shows the robbery in progress, with several armed men in the middle of the street in a usually quiet East San Jose neighborhood.

The robbery occurred Nov. 2 on Threadneedle Way. A young man sitting in his car was suddenly surrounded by several men wearing hoodies with guns drawn. They took his necklace, shooting him twice in the abdomen in the process.

The victim’s friend, who captured the robbery and shooting on his phone, was upset that the robbers shot him. Hobbie Cao said it wasn’t necessary to get the necklace.

Cao talked to his friend Tuesday night after he was released from the hospital.

"When he noticed the gun, in that moment, he knew that his life was in danger," Cao said about the victim. "Before he could even do anything, say anything, respond, they shot him. Twice. And they went and grabbed his things. So he didn’t have a chance to respond. This happened within 15 seconds."

The homeowner who caught the escape on his home surveillance camera was upset and angry.

"It was uncalled for, number one," Oscar Lujan said. "You know, when they get caught, I’ll tell you what ... the prison system is waiting for them."

Police describe the suspects as two young males, both about 6 feet tall, slim, wearing hoodies, as well as a third male accomplice.

The getaway vehicle is a black four-door Honda Accord with chrome trim and rear tinted windows, police said.

"They know what they’re doing, as well as they’re armed," Cao said. "They’re using weapons, and they have no problem shooting people."

The victim confirmed he is recovering but declined to comment.

Anyone who has information about the robbery is asked to call San Jose police.