San Jose Police Searching For Vehicle, Suspect in Hit and Run of 12-Year-Old Girl - NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Rain Moves Across Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

San Jose Police Searching For Vehicle, Suspect in Hit and Run of 12-Year-Old Girl

By Stephen Ellison

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Discover Carmel-by-the-Sea—California’s Most Charming Coastal City

    San Jose police are searching for a car and driver suspected in a hit and run that injured a 12-year-old girl Tuesday morning, according to police.

    At about 8:50 a.m., San Jose officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision at North 17th and East Julian streets, police said. Surveillance footage provided by a resident shows the victim crossing the street and the vehicle making a left turn onto 17th Street and striking the girl.

    The vehicle, described as a 1998 to early 2000 brown 4-door Toyota Camry, fled the scene. It was last seen traveling northbound on North 17th Street, police said.

    The girl was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

    The driver is described as a white female, 40 to 50 years-old with brown hair.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices