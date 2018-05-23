San Jose Officers Shoot at Charging Dogs, Striking 1 in Paw

Officers stand outside of a home in San Jose after two officers shot at three charging dogs. (May 23, 2018)

San Jose police officers responding to a disturbance call Wednesday morning shot at three charging dogs, striking one of them in the paw, according to officials.

The dog that was hit by gunfire was taken to a veterinarian but is expected to be OK.

As responding officers approached a residence along the 3000 block of Florence Avenue around 5:45 a.m., three dogs charged at them, police said. Two officers opened fire at the dogs, prompting the animals to run back to the backyard and hide under a vehicle.

An animal control official eventually arrived to check on the dogs.

The officers were not injured, police said.

Further information was not available.



